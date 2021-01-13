SCOTLAND confirms further tightening of lockdown restrictions from Saturday, January 16 – which sees a limit to click and collect for essential items only, takeaways (service hatch only) and alcohol (no outdoor drinking for those in all level 4 areas), among others.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today (January 13) that shops across Scotland will be stopped from offering non-essential ‘click and collect’ services, but rather for essential goods only such as clothes, shoes, baby equipment, books, and homeware.
“I must stress at the outset that the situation we face in relation to the virus remains very precarious and extremely serious,” Sturgeon said, welcoming voluntary decisions made by retailers such as John Lewis to end their own click and collect services in order to drive the number of people leaving their homes downwards.
Similarly, customers will be banned from entering buildings to collect takeaways from food vendors and must instead operate from a hatch or doorway.
The stay at home regulations will also be changed so that if Scottish Police stop you for doing something considered non-essential, you can no longer use an original essential purpose for leaving home as a reasonable excuse.
The First Minister said the wording of the stay at home law will be altered to “close an apparent loophole”, preventing people from leaving and “remaining” outdoors other than for an essential purpose.
Ms Sturgeon said: “We believe that both individually and collectively these additional measures, in further reducing the interactions that allow the virus to spread, will help our essential efforts to suppress it.”
Limits will also be enforced for tradespeople inside the home, which will be for essential purposes only.
Regarding alcohol, from Saturday, it will be against the law in all level 4 areas of Scotland to drink alcohol outdoors in public.
Six changes to Covid-19 restrictions:
- Limit availability and operation of Click and Collect retail services, with only essential items being allowed. Staggered appointments will need to be offered for customers.
- Restrictions to takeaway services with customers banned from going inside premises from now on
- From Saturday it will be against the law in all level 4 areas to drink alcohol in public. When you do leave home, only for essential purposes, you should only meet one person from a different household in a group no bigger than two
- Strengthen the obligation on employers to allow their staff to work from home where possible, which is already law. Statutory guidance will make clear employers must support people to work from home.
- Strengthen the provisions in relation to work in people’s houses making it law that only essential work is carried out
- Amendment to regulations requiring people to stay at home, making it clear people must not leave or remain outside of the home unless for an essential purpose
