Schizophrenic man shot dead by Guardia Civil in Andorra

A MAN, 30, died on Monday, January 11, after he was shot by a Guardia Civil officer in Andorra.

The man was threatening to kill his family with a knife and a screwdriver in his home and attacked an officer who had attended the scene and reportedly fired a shot to defend himself.

The Guardia Civil were called by the relatives of the man, who is schizophrenic, because he was very aggressive and had threatened to kill them.

Paramedics attended the scene and attempted to calm him.

At one point he lunged at the officer and tore his jacket with a knife, which is when the officer took out his gun and shot him. The officer was not injured as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The man’s brother also sustained a superficial wound to the leg.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to clarify how the events took place.

