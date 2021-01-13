Sarah Ferguson Lands Book Deal with Romantic Fiction Publisher Mills & Boon.

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has landed a book deal with romantic fiction publisher Mills & Boon, admitting she “drew on many parallels from my life” for the historical tale.

-- Advertisement --



Her debut novel, Her Heart For A Compass, tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess’s great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. Mills & Boon describes it as an “immersive historical saga” that “sweeps the reader from the drawing rooms of Victoria’s court and the grand country houses of Scotland and Ireland to the slums of London and the mercantile bustle of 1870s New York”.

It follows Lady Margaret “who desires to break the mould, follow her internal compass – her heart – and discover her raison d’etre – falling in love along the way”.

What’s happened to Prince Andrew?

The Duke of York is ‘highly unlikely to serve his country again’ say sources – even if he does finally speak to US officials over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Sources said that Prince Andrew will never return to official duties after the Queen’s second son stepped back from official engagements more than a year ago. There are rumours circulating that The Duchess of York and Prince Andrew are considering getting back together. Watch this space…

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sarah Ferguson Lands Book Deal with Romantic Fiction Publisher Mills & Boon”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.