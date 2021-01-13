Ryanair Voted Worst Airline In Refund Survey

RYANAIR and Virgin Atlantic voted the worst airlines in refund survey

Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic have come neck and neck as the worst airlines for providing refunds in a survey conducted by consumer watchdog Which?. Both airlines scored a measly 13 per cent by customers rating their refunds customer service, ranking them far behind rival carriers Jet 2, Tui, British Airways and easyJet.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “These findings will come as no surprise to the millions of people left chasing their airline for their money back after suffering a flight cancellation last year.”

Of the 1,797 people surveyed whose flights were cancelled after March 16, only 26 per cent of Ryanair customers said they were satisfied with their refund, while a Ryanair spokesperson insisted to Which? that there was no backlog and all customers had by now received their refund.

Likewise, Virgin Atlantic said that any delays had been taken care of by November 2020.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic our absolute focus has been on supporting all of our customers, whether that’s to amend, rebook or cancel plans”.

Jet 2 came out on top with a satisfaction score of 76%, with TUI, British Airways and easyJet following.

