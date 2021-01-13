Reading park Murderer Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

A Libyan man has been sentenced to life over the Reading park stabbings that happened last year. Khairi Saadallah has received a lifetime jail term after fatally stabbing three men in a Reading park last year after the judge deemed the killings a “terrorist act.”

A court in London sentenced a Libyan asylum-seeker to life behind bars Monday, January 11, for stabbing three men to death during a rampage in a British park last year.

Judge Nigel Sweeney rejected 26-year-old defendant Khairi Saadallah’s argument of mental illness at the time of the killings, which took place in June 2020 at Forbury Gardens in Reading, about 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of London.

Three other people suffered non-fatal injuries during the stabbing. Shortly thereafter, UK police declared the attack a “terrorist incident.” Saadallah had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in November but denied being motivated by ideology or terrorism.

The court had examined whether Saadallah was motivated by religion, politics or ideology, if any pre-meditation and planning was involved in the attack, and evaluated his mental state at the time.

