Marcus Rashford has been speaking to Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, and this time he got an answer.

Marcus Rashford MBE has described his chat to the prime minister on social media he said “Just had a good conversation with the Prime Minister. He has assured me that he is committed to correcting the issue with the food hampers and that a full review of the supply chain is taking place. He agrees that images of hampers being shared on Twitter are unacceptable.”

This conversation follows the images shared on Twitter of woefully inadequate food hampers that contained no more than 5 pounds worth of food when the recommended is £20.

-- Advertisement --



The Prime minister responded to the initial observation with “I totally agree with you Marcus Rashford,

these food parcels do not meet the standards we set out and we have made it clear to the company involved that this is disgraceful. The company concerned has rightly apologised and agreed to reimburse those affected.”

Also, Aldi UK has agreed to pledge 10 million meals to families in need in 2021, another legacy perhaps of the influence, this kind generous, and clearly humble footballer has had on the issue of hunger in the UK.

You can follow Marcus Rashford MBE on Twitter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rashford speaks to PM”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.