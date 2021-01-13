Rapist Spared Jail as Too Young for Prison

A RAPIST has been spared jail time as the Judge considered him too young for prison, despite him admitting to rape and a sex offence against a young victim.

Craig Oxenham, 18, was caught after his young victim kept screenshots of Oxenham’s messages to him. The sexual offences were carried out between September 2017 and June 2018 at a cemetery and a golf club in Fife.

Oxenham was aged 16 and 17 at the time of the crimes and has been given 300 hours’ community service rather than jail time. Judge Lady Stacey speaking to Oxenham said, “I want you to understand you pled guilty to very serious charges. I am not going to send you to custody. Given your young age it is not necessary to send you to custody.”

The defence said that, Oxenham “accepts what he did was wrong” and that “he is now attending college and trying to make something of his life.”

