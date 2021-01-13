Poisoned Putin Critic Navalny to Return to Russia on Sunday

ALEXEI NAVALNY, the most prominent critic of Vladimir Putin’s government, plans to return to Russia after recovering from a suspected poisoning in Germany.

In August, Navalny fell ill on a plane journey across Siberia and was rushed to hospital in Germany. Experts suspect that the opposition leader, who is vocally critical of Vladimir Putin’s powerful government, was the victim of an assassination attempt possibly ordered from Moscow.

The 44-year old has released an Instagram post saying he has recovered from his poisoning and hopes to return to his home country on Sunday (January 17th) despite the potential threats to his safety and life in Russia.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the suspected murder attempt. When asked whether Russian special services had wanted to poison Navalny, Vladimir Putin made the eerie reply “they would have taken it to the end”.

In retaliation to the suspected poisoning, the European Union imposed entry bans and froze the assets of six people linked to the assassination attempt, including FSB (Russian security services) chief Alexander Bortnikov.

In December, Russian authorities ordered Navalny to return to the country or face jail time for violating the conditions of his one year suspended sentence.

