Parler CEO Says He Has Been Receiving Death Threats since his Platform was taken Offline



John Matze, the CEO of Parler has told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of how he has been receiving death threats since his social media platform hit the headlines after being closed down by rivals Google, Amazon, and Apple.

The companies rival companies claimed they removed Parler as a result of its failure to moderate ‘egregious content’ posted by users related to the violent riots at the capitol last week, but many see it as a way of shutting down the competition.

People had been moving to join Parler, which launched in 2018, after the other Big Tech platforms banned President Donald Trump, and now Matze told Carlson, “People are threatening my life, I can’t go home tonight. So this is really a lot, you know. This is not just our civil liberties. Big Tech can shut down a billion-dollar company, half-a-billion dollar company overnight”.

He continued, “What is really interesting is that they all did on the same day, those three, Apple, Google, and Amazon, without any prior warning. We woke up on Friday thinking business, business as usual. We didn’t get a notice from Google. We read it online in the news first. That is shocking”.

