Orihuela Christmas Campaign Collects 2,000 Kilos Of Food

ORIHUELA Christmas Campaign collects more than 2,000 kilos of food for Caritas

The Councillor for Sports, Victor Bernabeu, announced on Monday, January 11 that “more than 2,000 kilos of food have been collected that will be destined for Cáritas Diocesana Orihuela-Alicante”. The hugely successful Solidarity Campaign for Food Collection was launched by the Department of Sports, in conjunction with CD Oriol and Clequali.

The Christmas initiative was shown great support by Orihuela sports clubs and local associations, which Bernabeu said highlighted “the most supportive side of the sports community with gestures like these.” Clequali also donated a further €3,000.

