ORIHUELA City Council announces new aid package for the self-employed

The Department of Economic Promotion announced in the Official Gazette of the Province of Alicante on Wednesday, January 13, that applications are now being accepted for state relief for the self-employed, SMEs and micro-SMEs who have suffered financial losses due to Covid-19. Applicants have ten days to claim the relief, up until January 23.

-- Advertisement --



Councillor Victor Bernabeu said that this round of relief is focused in particular on those who missed out on previous payments for any number of reasons, including falling behind in social security or missing the deadline for applications.

Councillor Víctor Bernabéu said in a statement: “We have found that many of the requests, a total of 113 for an amount greater than € 166,000, were left out due to minor infractions when complying with the conditions, such as small debts in fees, etc. So these people can regularize this situation and access this aid”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Orihuela Announces New Aid Package For Self-Employed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.