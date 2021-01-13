ONLY two municipalities in Granada remain COVID free since the pandemic started.

The province of Granada has 174 municipalities, and only Cástaras and Lobras have remained free of the virus. This has fallen from three municipalities, as Carataunas in the Alpujarras saw their first infection recorded in the last few days.

-- Advertisement --



The single case in Carataunas means the 500 infections per 100,000 people has been breached as the area only has 194 residents.

As the pandemic continues to grow the hospitals in Granada are seeing an increasing number of patients admitted and on Tuesday there were 234 COVID patients in hospital, and 56 of them were being treated in Intensive Care.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “X”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.