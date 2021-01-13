NHS to send Patients into Hotels so beds can be used for Covid Cases.



Thousands of hospital patients will soon be discharged early to hotels or their own homes to free up beds for Covid-19 sufferers needing urgent life-or-death care.

Hospital chiefs in England are proposing sending patients home early on a scale never seen before, as an emergency measure to create “extra emergency contingency capacity” and stop parts of the NHS collapsing, senior sources said.

It is also understood that the NHS is asking care homes to start accepting Covid patients directly from hospitals and without a recent negative test- as long as they have been in isolation for 14 days and have shown no new symptoms.

Under the “home and hotel” plan, patients discharged early into a hotel will receive help from voluntary organisations such as St John Ambulance and the British Red Cross, armed forces medical personnel and any available NHS staff, the source said.

