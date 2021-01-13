New Covid cases rise significantly in Axarquia

New Covid cases have risen significantly in Axarquia over the last 24 hours.

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has today reported (Wednesday, January 13), 181 new infections, up 44 on the 137 positives announced yesterday.

Similar to Tuesday, there has been one recovery since the last update 24 hours ago, and no coronavirus-related deaths.

Velez-Malaga, where mass screening was carried out yesterday, has once again seen the highest increase with 112 new cases.

There have been 20 cases confirmed in Rincon de la Victoria; 11 in Algarrobo; 10 in Nerja; six in Torrox; five in Alcaucin; four in Alfarnate; two in Benamocarra, Canillas de Aceituno and Periana; and one in Comares, La Viñuela, Competa, El Borge, Cutar, Sayalonga and Salares.

The only recovered patient has been reported in Rincon de la Victoria.

The incidence rate in the Axarquia Health District now stands at 453.7 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has recorded 4,901 positive cases, of which 3,372 have recovered and 84 have died.

