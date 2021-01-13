Mystery Surrounds Fate of Kim Jong-Un’s Sister

THERE has been widespread speculation about the fate of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un’s sister Kim Jo Yong after she failed to appear at an official party conference.

Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, has experienced a rise in profile and power in recent years. At roughly 32 years of age, she was seen by some observers as a possible heir apparent to the dictatorship of North Korea.

However, the mystery of her fate is now a talking point for North Korea analysts as she failed to appear in an official lineup of Politburo members at a recent ruling Worker’s Party conference. Some believe she may have been demoted by her brother for potential political failings, as North Korea grapples with a spiraling economic crisis.

Others have darker suspicions that the tyrant may have feared that his sister’s rise in profile and party support may have threatened his own leadership of the single-party state. Although it is unlikely that Kim Yo Jong has met the gruesome fate of other senior party members who fall out of favour with the dictator, it is possible that he has ordered her removal from the public light to bolster his own power.

The two siblings are the third generation of their family to lead North Korea and were previously reported to have a close relationship. They spent years being educated together under false identities at expensive European boarding schools, and Kim Yo Jong was seen by some analysts to be a more cool-headed counterpart to her incredibly volatile brother.

Despite the current mystery surrounding her whereabouts, due to Kim Yo Jong’s blood relationship to the North Korean ruling dynasty, many believe she will return to the political scene in due course. The question remains, however, whether her political ambitions could one day place her in danger from her reportedly increasingly unhinged brother Kim Jong-Un.

