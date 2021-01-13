Murcia Bans Social Gatherings Between Different Households

MURCIA bans social gathering in private and public between different households

The Region of Murcia in Spain’s Costa Blanca has announced on Wednesday, January 13, that all social gatherings between non-cohabitants will be banned, whether in public or in private, from tomorrow, Thursday, January 14. From this date, residents will only be allowed to mix socially with people they live with. It will also be prohibited to share a private vehicle with someone from a different household.

The new regulations will have some obvious exceptions, such as schools and other educational facilities and workplaces. In addition, children who live in a different home to one of their parents are exempt, as are people in need of care and those who live alone.

The new decree “limits social, family and recreational gatherings between people who do not live together,” López Miras reported at the press conference.

