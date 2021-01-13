Mayor of London Asks UK Government To Tighten Restriction Measures

THE Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, asks the UK Government to tighten restriction measures further in the face of rising COVID-19 cases in the capital.

London’s cases are currently worse than in March, however, Mr Khan feels that “restrictions are looser”.

“We’re also dealing with a more transmissible strain of the virus. This cannot continue. London leaders and I are left with little choice but to ask the Government to tighten measures,” he said.

The Mayor tweeted four main ‘asks’ that he wants the Government to implement immediately:

1. Close places of worship

2. Make wearing face masks outdoors mandatory

3. Accelerate the roll-out of vaccines across London

4. Provide better financial support for Londoners who need to self-isolate and can’t work

He continued by saying the Government should also “review which businesses stay open, how they’re kept safe and what support those that must close can get.”

“Isolation severely impacts mental health, so it is essential to keep support bubbles and allow exercise with one other person once a day outdoors,” he said.

Khan acknowledged that times are tough, stating: “I know how tough further restrictions are for Londoners, and trust me — we wouldn’t be making this request if this situation wasn’t extremely serious. We need to do whatever it takes to save lives and protect our NHS from being overwhelmed.”

