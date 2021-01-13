MASS SCREENING reveals 22 new COVID cases in a Spanish town and further cases are found with PCR tests in the towns medical centre, due to contact tracing.

The town of Algarinejo, Granada only has a population of 2,520 but the mass screening held on Monday found 22 new cases. The screening was carried out by the mobile health and family unit, and used antigen tests that take around 15 minutes to return a result.

-- Advertisement --



Of the 330 residents invited by SMS to the screening, 196 people arrived for their tests between 10 am and 3 pm on Monday. The Algarinejo City Council took to Facebook saying how the worrying the current situation is and that people need to be responsible and stay at home where possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mass Screening Reveals 22 New COVID Cases in Spanish Town ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.