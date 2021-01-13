MANCHESTER Arena bomber involved in an attack on a prison guard with other convicted terrorists

Hashem Abedi, 23, who was jailed for the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, is among three inmates at the high security HMP Belmarsh prison, charged on Tuesday, January 12 for attacking a prison guard in May last year. Parsons Green tube bomber Ahmed Hassan, 21, and another inmate, Muhammed Saeed, 22, who is awaiting sentencing on terrorist charges, were also charged with actual bodily harm. Abedi was also charged with assaulting a second officer.

-- Advertisement --



Abedi was jailed for a minimum of 55 years in August last year after being found guilty of the murder of 22 people – including an eight-year-old girl – after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.

Hassan was sentenced to a minimum of 34 years in March 2018 after trying to bomb a packed Parsons Green tube.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Manchester Arena Bomber Involved In Attack On Prison Guard”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.