MAN UNITED Beat Burnley To Go Top Of The Premiership above Liverpool



For the first time in two-and-a-half-years. Manchester United sit at the top of the Premiership, after winning 0-1 at Turf Moor against Burnley, thanks to a second-half goal from a rejuvenated Paul Pogba, volleying the ball into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

United had a Harry Maguire headed goal ruled out by VAR in a first half during which they were far from superior, and it took a deflection off Matt Lowton’s leg from Pogba’s volley to break the deadlock, 19 minutes from time.

The Clarets’ James Tarkowski could have levelled the scores had he not fluffed a great opportunity, and Anthony Martial could have sealed the match at the death, bar for a great save by Nick Pope.

Burnley, with just 16 points from 16 games, and now under new ownership, are only five points ahead of Fulham, who occupy the final relegation place.

