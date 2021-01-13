Man Arrested for Attacking New Zealand Parliament with Axe

A MAN has been arrested after attacking the New Zealand parliament with an axe in the capital Wellington.

The parliament building was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with the lone axeman causing severe damage to five exterior glass doors before being arrested by police. Known as the “Beehive” to locals, the parliament was devoid of MPs during the attack who were on summer holidays.

A 31-year-old who was arrested on the scene is due to appear in Wellington district court on Wednesday and has been charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon. “The man caused some damage to glass panels but did not attempt to enter the building,” a police spokesperson said.

Situated in Wellington’s central business district, the grounds of the “Beehive” are popular with locals and nearby workers to have lunch or relax.

Following the 2019 attack of climate change minister James Shaw outside the building PM Jacinda Ardern warned that the easy accessibility of politicians in New Zealand should not be taken for granted. Politicians are known to cycle or walk to work through the famously safe city. A motive for Wednesday’s attack has not yet been disclosed by police.

