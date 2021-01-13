A 73 year-old Madrid woman dies in third storey fall, while cleaning the windows.

Police are investigating how the accident happened, and if the snow and ice from storm Filomena could have caused the woman to slip while cleaning her windows. The fall occurred in the Madrid town of Aluche at number 130 Camarena street, shortly before 11 am on Tuesday.

The 73 year-old fell more than six metres from the third floor apartment and sustained multiple injuries. According to Europa press Samur-Civil Protection attended the scene and confirmed that the woman had died due to her injuries.

