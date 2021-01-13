Madrid triples Covid incidence rate in a month

Madrid has seen its Covid cumulative incidence rate triple in a month and the occupation of its ICU’s soar to 90 per cent capacity.

THE Community – which is the autonomous region with the second-highest number of infections – reported 618 cases per 100,000 inhabitants yesterday, January 12.

This is a significant increase on the 214 cases per 100,000 reported on December 15, with 37,503 new infections in the last fortnight.

Madrid is only surpassed by Extremadura, with an incidence rate of 1,076.

And hospitals in the capital are feeling the pressure. The Covid Group revealed on its Twitter account that “the third wave (of coronavirus) is raging with 90 per cent occupation in medical ICUs”.

The group is made up of doctors from 62 Madrid hospitals who publish two weekly reports with the occupation data of acute care units and units of intensive care.

In these units there are 439 critically ill patients, according to the daily figure reported by the Madrid Society of Intensive Medicine (Somiama) and a further 2,476 non-critical patients on normal wards.

Gatherings over the Christmas period have been suggested as one reason for the infections, while Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, alluded to the transmission of the ‘British variant of Covid’ in an interview with Onda Madrid.

“British scientists establish between 55 and 75 per cent more transmissibility (of the strain), surely it has something to do with it,” he said.

