Its a Scam Confirm Guardia Civil

A new scam alert has been issued by the Guardia Civil regarding a download scam linked to the theft of bank details.

This scam is sent by SMS message to your phone and suggests downloading an app to track a parcel coming to you, and it also suggests that to be sure to receive this item you must download the app to your phone.

A Trojan or similar hidden software will then proceed to try and recover any bank details you have on your phone or within the communication received by third parties such as receipts, confirmations and orders.

This scam impersonates the post office of Spain “Correos” and asks you to upload your TIE or DNI document and a photo to be able to receive a parcel.

The very clear advice from the Guardia Civil is not to download and not to give your details if you receive a message as described, but to go to your post office and show them what you have received where all will be confirmed immediately.

If you are not sure, don’t click it, the best advice always.

