Italy Extends State of Emergency Until April 30 As Pandemic Worsens

ITALY extends its state of emergency until April 30 as the COVID pandemic worsens in the country.

The Italian Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, announced on Wednesday, January 13, that the state of emergency will be extended until April 30 and mobility between regions will be prohibited.

“The virus has dangerously circulated again,” Speranza said appearing before Parliament. He announced that the new measures will come into force as of January 16 and spoke of a serious situation with a country where the Rt contagion rate is at 1.03 and the incidence is more than 313 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“We are in the last kilometre of this battle, we need a loyal collaboration, a united effort to fight the virus: the next few months will be difficult,” he added.

In Italy, 79 819 people have died with or from the coronavirus since the first case became known on February 21 of last year. That is the second-highest value in Europe and sixth-highest worldwide. So far, more than 2.3 million cases of infection have been registered.

President of Italy’s Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, said yesterday (January 13) “we are getting worse in all parameters,” Attilio Fontana said about the contagion situation in Italy’s most affected Covid region, where last week the Rt index “suddenly rose to 1.24”.

