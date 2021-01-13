Italy exceeds 80,000 Covid deaths since start of the pandemic

Italy has exceeded 80,000 Covid deaths today, Wednesday, January 13, having registered 507 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

IN its latest update, the Ministry of Health confirmed 80,326 people have lost their lives since the crisis broke out in February 2020.

Italy is now the second European country with the most Covid-related deaths, only surpassed by the United Kingdom UK with 84,767.

In the last 24 hours, Italy has confirmed 15,774 new infections, with 175,000 diagnostic tests having been carried out.


The country has seen 2,319,036 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

