Ireland’s chief medical officer warns of high Covid death toll “for the next period of time”

Ireland’s chief medical officer has warned the country is going to suffer a high numbers of Covid-19 deaths “for the next period of time”.

THE Department of Health’s Dr Tony Holohan’s warning comes after 46 coronavirus-related single-day deaths were announced on Tuesday, January 12.

This was the highest death toll in 24 hours in almost nine months.

Dr Holohan blamed the increase on “unsustainably” high levels of infection and urged people to stay home “out of respect for those who have lost their lives” or are being treated for the virus on hospital wards.

While yesterday’s death toll was a record high for some time, the 3,086 confirmed new cases are the lowest since January 1, 2021.

But yesterday evening, there were 1,700 Covid patients in hospital, including 160 in ICU, which is higher than the previous peak of 155 last spring.

