Ireland Will Require Negative Covid Tests for Incoming Travellers

TRAVELLERS entering the Republic of Ireland will need to provide a negative Covid test to enter the country from Saturday, January 16th.

Irish authorities have announced that incoming travelers must provide a negative Covid test result to enter the country, with those arriving from the UK and South Africa required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Tests must be taken 72 hours prior to arriving in Ireland, although children under the age of 6 and some groups including international travel workers are exempt from the rule.

Ireland already required negative test results from travelers arriving from Britain or South Africa due to the detection of mutant Covid strains in both countries.

The new rules follow WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan’s comments on the escalating Covid-19 crisis in Ireland. He told a Geneva press conference that the Republic had “done extremely well” in two surges of disease but had since suffered “one of the most acute increases in disease incidence of any country”.

Ireland has seen its rate of infections skyrocket since Christmas, jumping to 150,000 from the 93,000 recorded on January 1st. Although the rate of daily cases has slightly tapered in recent days, authorities have warned that the country’s already weak health system could collapse under the weight of further infections.

