HOUSE blaze kills man in Sabadell, Catalonia.

Emergency services were alerted to smoke pouring from under a door to a neighbour’s house just before 6:30 am on Calle de la Garrotxa, in the city of Valles. The house belonged to an elderly man and it was first thought that he was alive as firefighters gained access to the house by a balcony, and started a search.

Firefighters pulled the man from the blaze but Medical Emergency System medics confirmed that tragically he had already died.

The scene was attended by multiple firefighter teams, two ambulances, four Mossos patrols and the local police. The fire was contained and extinguished.

