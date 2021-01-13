Hope Hicks Last To Leave Donald Trump’s Administration.

Hope Hicks has become the last adviser to leave Donald Trump’s side, which was revealed today, Wednesday, following the president’s impeachment after instigating a crowd to get down to the Capitol last week.

Just as the news of Hicks’ departure was reported, the House moved forward by voting to impeach Trump for the second time. According to sources, the president’s best friend hasn’t spent much time at the White House in the past few weeks- they claim that her influence has recently diminished when she opposed Trump’s allegations of fraud and “electoral fraud.”

Hicks had also apparently urged Trump not to legally challenge the election process and outcomes. This is the second time she has left the Trump administration.

