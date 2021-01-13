GUARDAMAR in Spain’s Costa Blanca South suspends terrace tax until July to help struggling bars and restaurants

In some very welcome news for the Costa Blanca’s struggling hospitality and retail industries, the City Council of Guardamar del Segura has announced that terrace tax will be suspended from January 1 until June 30.

-- Advertisement --



In a statement, the City Council said that the measure was adopted “as a result of the situation generated by the COVID-19 health crisis, which in addition to the health situation has caused serious problems in vital economic sectors for the local economy.”

The Guardamar del Segura City Council has adopted several similar measures to support local businesses since March 2020, including the suspension of rates from March to September last year.

José Luís Sáez, mayor of the municipality, stated: “We are directly aware, through constant communication with stakeholders, of the great efforts that affected sectors make every day to overcome the situation, and therefore, we have adopted different measures to support and reinforce the continuity of activities, both through the current suspension of fees and the anticipation of approval of new lines of aid to companies, always trying to collaborate with other administrations so that all available resources can be combined ”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Guardamar In Spain’s Costa Blanca South Suspends Terrace Tax”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.