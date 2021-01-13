GET to know Almeria this winter with 40 plus different activities and guided visits. With the global pandemic restricting mobility, Almeria has aimed the winter programme at Almeria locals.

The program will run throughout January, February and March with over 40 different visits. Tours will include some of Almeria’s beautiful cities and includes Mysteries and Legends of Almería, Panoramic Almería, the Alcazaba, and Muslim Almería.

Carlos Sánchez, councillor for the Promotion Area, has explained that ‘Your winter in Almeria City’ offers many different experiences from Almeria run companies.

There are fantastic opportunities to experience new activities such as camel rides, geotourism, an escape room, snorkelling and kayaking.

