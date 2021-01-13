Germany Registers The Third-Worst Death Figure Of The Pandemic

GERMANY registers 1,060 deaths in one day, according to the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday, January 13 – the third-worst figure of the pandemic.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which has also reported 19,600 new infections and around 314,300 active coronavirus cases. Germany is close to two million positives and there are already 42,637 deaths in the epidemic.

It is estimated that around 1,596,600 people survived the infection. That is 26,600 more than the day before.

The news has sparked German leaders into taking more serious action and it looks like current restrictions are about to be extended beyond the month of January.

German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, said: “One thing is clear: it will not be possible to relax the restrictions on February 1,” he told the Deutschlandfunk radio station. Spahn has assured that it will take two or three months to begin to feel the effects of the vaccinations.

On Tuesday (January 12), Chancellor Angela Merkel said the current lockdown could last until April. The German government meets this today to decide on stricter controls to enter the country.

