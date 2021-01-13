Galicia to tighten restrictions until mid-February to alleviate pressure on hospitals

Galicia will tighten restrictions from midnight Friday, January 15 until mid-February to alleviate pressure on hospitals.

THE curfew will be brought forward to 10pm, all hospitality establishments must close at 6pm and shops cannot stay open after 9.30pm.

In addition, the President of the Junta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has recommended meetings and encounters with non-partners be limited to four people, and only ‘essential’ activities be carried out.

In a press conference, he reported the measures and recommendations follow meetings with the clinical committee which studies the evolution of the pandemic.

Feijóo clarified that essential activities include “going to the doctor, schools, caring for the elderly and minors, going to the shops to buy essential supplies and travelling to work where working from home is not an option”.

He said that “if nothing is done now”, the peak of the third wave is likely to occur at the end of February, but that with these measures, it is expected to be at the end of January of early next month.

The restrictions will last until at least mid-February, to “minimise hospital pressure and ICU admissions”.

