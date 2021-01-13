Florida Manatee Found with ‘Trump’ Etched on Back

AN investigation has been started after a Florida manatee was found with ‘Trump’ etched on its back.

The docile animals are a protected species and are vulnerable to human attacks as they swim in shallow water. The unofficial Florida mascots swim slowly and the state is home to around 6000 of the species.

An investigation has been started by the US wildlife authorities after one manatee was found with ‘Trump’ etched into the algae developing on the manatee’s skin. Hurting the animals nicknamed, “sea-cows” can lead to a year in prison and a hefty fine of over £35,000.

Images of the manatee caused a public outcry after appearing on social media and a reward has been offered by the Centre for Biological Diversity for help in convicting the guilty person.

Jaclyn Lopez director for the Centre said, “It’s heartbreaking that this manatee was subjected to this vile, criminal act,”

“It’s clear that whoever harmed this defenceless, gentle giant is capable of doing grave violence and needs to be apprehended immediately.”

