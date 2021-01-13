Firemen called in to extract crash victim from vehicle

TWO people were injured in a car crash at kilometre 53 of the A-357 road in Cartama, Malaga, today, January 13, at around 12.30pm.

The vehicle was heading towards Campillos when it left the road and crashed into a rain overflow drainage channel where it got stuck.

According to the 112 emergency services in Andalucia, firefighters from the Provincial Fire Department in Coin had to rescue one of the occupants who was trapped inside the car. The other was able to get out of the vehicle.

Both were injured and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Los compañeros de la dotación de Coín han recibido un aviso por accidente de tráfico de un vehículo en el término de Cártama. Allí han procedido a la excarcelación de una persona en el interior del vehículo. Una vez fuera del coche ha sido atendida por un sanitario. pic.twitter.com/AyjKpNv4n7

— CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) January 13, 2021

