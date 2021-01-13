Fifty-five per cent participation in mass antigen testing in Coin

FIFTY-FIVE per cent of the people called for testing in Coin, Malaga, attended the mobile units set up in the town yesterday, January 12.

The testing has revealed five positives amongst the 470 people who took part in the tests. There were 850 contacted for the antigen tests, the results of which are known within 15 minutes.

Following the results, the mayor, Francisco Santos, asked people to be prudent, despite the result showing a rate of only 1.06 per cent infection in the town, because “we have to continue to be responsible and prudent in our daily lives”, he said.

Coin Health Centre reports that although cases had gone up because of contagions over the Christmas holidays, the number of daily positives is once again going down.

