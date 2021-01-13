EUROPEAN Food Safety Agency Approves Mealworms For Human Consumption in dishes



Mealworms have become the first insect ever to be officially approved for human consumption in Europe, as the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA), and now, the European Commission must accept this approval and the insects will be possibly used dried, in curries, bread, biscuits, and pasta dishes.

-- Advertisement --



They are not really worms but are beetle larvae, and the yellow coloured grubs are already an ingredient in many types of pet food and are rich in protein, fibre, and fat, according to a report by Sky News.

In some parts of Australia, New Zealand, and Africa, you can already enjoy a meal of insect bars or cricket burgers, but researchers fear that Europeans will not be so eager to catch onto the idea of eating an insect.

Ermolaos Ververis, an EFSA food scientist said, “There is a great interest of the scientific community and also the food industry, in the edible insect sector”, while Giovanni Sogari, a consumer researcher from the Italian University of Parma said, “There are cognitive reasons derived from our social and cultural experiences – the so-called ‘yuck factor’ – that makes the thought of eating insects repellent to many Europeans. With time and exposure, such attitudes can change”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “European Food Safety Agency Approves Mealworms For Human Consumption”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.