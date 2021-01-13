ELECTRONICS company Razer unveils the ‘Project Hazel’ Covid mask, a smart mask that intends to help improve the convenience of daily wear while overcoming common social interaction challenges.

Razer had already fully mobilised when the pandemic exploded, mobilising its factories to make masks and shipping more than a million around the world. This time, the brand returns with a concept of high-end, high-performance mask: Project Hazel.

Razer Inc. is a Singaporean–American multinational technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, financial services, and gaming hardware.

The company had the idea last year and the top-of-the-line mask – not yet on sale – comes in two colours, white and black, and has some great ideas to keep you safe.

First of all, its facade is transparent, which allows you to show your smile while allowing the hearing-impaired to read your lips. Razer has even placed several microphones inside as well as an amplifier to improve the sound of your voice!

It should hold perfectly in place on your face thanks to its waterproof silicone protectors, and ensure good breathing thanks to its two N95 level filters (equivalent to FFP2), called Smart Pods.

They regulate airflow and provide effective bacterial filtration (EFB) filtering at least 95 per cent of airborne particles. These are surrounded by customisable RGB LEDs – Razer obliges – and are of course replaceable.

There is also a cooling and active air regulation system, which provides fresh air while evacuating CO2. To adjust it, we can count on two buckles to ensure good comfort at the ears. And since this mask must be recharged to operate the on-board electronics, it is accompanied by a wireless recharging box equipped … with a UV-ray disinfection system.

