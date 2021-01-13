Early closures see hospitality turnover drop by 80 per cent in Valencia

According to the Economic Impact Study of the Hospitality Industry and Leisure, the closure of bars and restaurants at 5pm since the latest restrictions came into force in the Valencian Community on January 7 has meant that average turnover has fallen to just 17.7 per cent – an 80.3 per cent drop which represents accumulated losses of almost €100,000 per business since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



According to the data, these dire numbers mean that some 88.9 per cent of establishments will not last until the end of March. The situation is especially bad for nightlife venues, which have a current turnover of just 8.4 per cent, with a huge 85.7 per cent of them having closed their doors.

“The daunting data offered by the study generate the indignation of a sector that is considered permanently stigmatized and to which the most severe cuts are applied, while still enjoying the sales or dinners in the gaming halls, at the worst peak of the third wave of the pandemic“, criticised the organization.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Early Closures See Hospitality Turnover Drop By 80 Per Cent”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.