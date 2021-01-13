THE NEW doggie ice cream launched by Ben & Jerry’s comes in two fantastic flavours.

The new treats for dogs follow along the same lines that the human treats, and come in cute little tubs, but are specially made for our canine friends.

Ben & Jerry’s have named the line Doggie Desserts, and the two flavours are; Rosie’s Batch with a delicious pumpkin taste complete with cookies and the Pontch’s Mix, with pretzels and peanut butter. Both the flavours have been named after pets at Ben & Jerry’s.

Normal ice cream is not good for dogs and can result in some very unpleasant gastro issues, but these versions are specially made and are safe for dogs. Humans can also eat them, but may prefer the standard flavours.

Unfortunately, the doggie desserts are only available in the US for now.

