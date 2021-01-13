Debenhams Closes Flagship Oxford Street Store

DEBENHAMS closes its flagship Oxford Street store along with five others

Retail giant Debenhams has announced that it is closing the doors of six stores in the UK, including its flagship premises in Oxford Street. The other locations shutting up shop are Portsmouth, Staines, Harrogate, Weymouth and Worcester, sparking potential loss of 320 jobs.

Geoff Rowley, joint administrator to Debenhams and Partner at FRP Advisory, told The Sun on Wednesday, January 13: “We continue to engage with interested parties over alternative proposals for the future of Debenhams.

“Inevitably the latest lockdown has had an effect on our plans for the wind-down of the business.

“We regret the impact on those colleagues affected by today’s announcement and would like to thank all those who continue to keep the business trading in very difficult circumstances.”

In December last year, British billionaire retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley was said to be in rescue talks with Debenhams, as was Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct, Jack Wills, Evans Cycles and rival department store chain House of Fraser.

