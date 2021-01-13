DAVID HASSELHOFF Auctioning ‘Kitt’ From TV’s ‘Knight Rider’ and he will even deliver it personally

David Hasselhoff, the 68-year-old actor, and singer is auctioning off a replica of his car, the famous fully functional, black Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am, ‘talking car’, from his hit 1980s TV show ‘Knight Rider’.

Hasselhoff is hoping to get at least £350,000 for his car which is already up for auction on the Californian website, Live Auctioneers, with bids closing on January 23.

David has even promised to deliver the car in person to the winning bidder if the final price exceeds the reserve by 25 per cent, although the person will have to pay the costs of the delivery, with the car currently located in the UK.

Bids have been coming in and apparently, there has been a huge interest, David had estimated the car would fetch from £180,000 to £219,000, but the highest so far is already said to be close to £350,000, and ‘The Hoff’ has pledged to donate part of the winning bid to charity.

