Catalan nurses struck off after giving vaccines to relatives.

THE Department of Health has confirmed ‘a very serious’ incident has occurred during the vaccination of disabled residents at a centre in Tortosa, Tarragona.

The department has been alerted to the fact a number of Catalan Health Institute (ICS) nurses in charge of administering the jabs had given the vaccine to relatives.

The authority said this is ‘totally irregular’ as vaccines are currently only being administered to residents and health professionals.

A similar incident occurred at a residence in Madrid earlier this month.

Catalonia’s Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, insisted this is an isolated case and has defended the work of the vaccination teams.

However, he did warn that “any incident of this type will be punishable,” and assured the staff in question “have been removed from their jobs” and the department has opened an investigation.

