Bruce Willis Kicked Out of Pharmacy For Refusing to Wear a Mask

HOLLYWOOD legend Bruce Willis got kicked out of a US pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask – in an incident he called an error of judgement.

The 65-year-old actor, famous for playing John McClane in the Die Hard movies, was caught by paparazzi site Page Six while he was in a Los Angeles pharmacy without a mask.

Willis was even filmed by one of the employees, who turned him away from the store after the Pulp Fiction star refused to wear a mask, despite wearing a bandana around his neck that he could easily use to cover his face.

Bruce Willis has since released a statement to People magazine: “It was a mistake in judgment,” and then added: “Everyone stay safe out there and let’s keep wearing masks . “

Bruce Willis has spent much of the lockdown with ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, at the family’s home in Idaho, leading to gossip that his marriage with his current wife Emma Heming could be in crisis.

After the quarantine period in Idaho, Bruce returned to Los Angeles, where the health situation is particularly delicate.

California has over 2 million COVID-19 cases with over 930,000 of those in Los Angeles County, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, and is in fact one of the US states most affected by the pandemic.

