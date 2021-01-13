Brits Warned ‘Much Tougher’ Restrictions Are On The Way.

The government has warned that new curbs may be DAYS away as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the UK. Estate agents could be closed, markets shut and meeting for exercise banned to stop the surge in Covid-19 cases unless people start obeying the guidelines said an insider. he also said that the compliance data is mixed, ‘We should have better data by the weekend and at that point, we will have to decide whether we need to go further.’

-- Advertisement --



Extra measures being considered include removing the exemption that allows two people to meet outdoors to exercise. Another source said some ministers were pushing for more businesses to be closed, including estate agents, outdoor markets and click-and-collect retail. Scientists are also arguing for the two-metre social distancing rule to be increased to three metres

A Downing Street source said Boris Johnson would need clear data showing problems before he ordered further damaging closures. The Prime Minister told the Cabinet yesterday it was ‘more important than ever that the public stay at home’.

Much of England is already at the highest Tier 4 level, which involves the closure of shops not selling non-essential items and places like gyms and recreation centres as well as a stay-at-home instruction.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brits Warned ‘Much Tougher’ Restrictions Are On The Way”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.