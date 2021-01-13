BRITISH Holidaymakers Driving Abroad Will Avoid EU Speed Camera Fines Thanks To Brexit ending the detail-sharing deal



Thanks to Brexit, an agreement on detail-sharing of motorists between the European states and the UK, has ended, which means that now, any UK holidaymakers who drive the UK plated vehicle abroad and break the speed limit going through a speed camera, will not receive any fine, according to a report in The Times.

-- Advertisement --



Drivers can be pulled over by the police for speeding in any EU state though, and will still have to face an on-the-spot fine.

Statistics show that 440,000 UK motorists driving in France received speeding fines from fixed roadside cameras, with the French police apparently requesting the details from DVLA on 555,847 motorists, in the period between January 2019 and September 2020, an average of almost one fine per day.

According to French motoring website, Caradisiac, France is the most popular destination for British drivers, and fines can range from £61 to £3,360, which means the French government stands to lose more than £50million if roads returned to normal after the pandemic.

The French government has apparently asked to negotiate a new agreement with the UK but so far nothing has been arranged.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Holidaymakers Driving Abroad Will Avoid EU Speeding Fines Thanks To Brexit”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.