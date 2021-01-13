Donald Trump Becomes First President to be Impeached Twice.

The House voted today, Wednesday, to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time for ‘incitement of insurrection,’ exactly a week after the MAGA mob stormed Capitol Hill, soon reaching the 218 majority needed to do so.

The Democratic majority was joined by some Republicans, making the House’s move bipartisan unlike Trump’s first impeachment less than 13 months ago.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s spokesman confirmed that McConnell informed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that he wouldn’t bring the Senate back before January 19, the day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Democratic congressman Julian Castro, a former presidential candidate, called Trump “the most dangerous man to ever occupy the Oval Office.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters accused Trump of wanting civil war and fellow Democrat Jim McGovern said the president “instigated an attempted coup.”

Whats happens next?

If Trump is convicted in the Senate after leaving office, Congress could vote to bar him from office for life and strip him of his pension. Earlier, Trump issued a statement urging his supporters not to commit violence.

With just seven days of his presidency remaining – and with Congress debating his impeachment for inciting insurrection – the President told his supporters there should be “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO violence of any kind.” But it came just a day after he warned any bid to remove him from office would be “dangerous”.

