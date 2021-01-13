Boy, 12, killed after grenade bought at flea market exploded

A boy, 12, was killed after a grenade likely to have been bought at a flea market exploded.

AUTHORITIES are warning the public to be extra vigilant fearing more live grenades could be on sale at antique fairs and markets following the explosion in Virginia.

The grenades were thought to be chemically inactive Mk 2 grenades, a style used during World War II, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The bureau believes the grenade was bought at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall on Ocean Highway West in Shallotte, North Carolina in June 2020, exploding and killing the child on December 23.

It confirmed that when the grenade was sold, the vendor and buyer were not aware the “grenades were functioning or hazardous”, and has urged anyone else who has bought a grenade from the same place to contact ATF immediately.

Days before the child’s death, a live grenade was found inside a donated dresser at the Habitat ReStore in Durham, North Carolina.

The shop volunteer contacted the police and it was removed with no injuries reported.

