Boris Johnson Warns Third Covid Strain Is Headed For The UK

BORIS Johnson warns that a third Covid strain from Brazil is headed for the UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Wednesday, January 13, that the government is “taking steps” to manage the new Covid variant originating in Brazil, which is believed to be just as contagious as the UK and South African strains.

Speaking to MPs this afternoon, the Prime Minister said: ‘We are concerned about the new Brazilian variant.

‘We already have tough measures, as you know, to stop from new infections come from abroad. We are taking steps to do that in response to the Brazilian variation.’

This third mutant Covid strain was discovered in Japan last week, and is understood to have come to via four people who recently arrived on a flight from Brazil.

